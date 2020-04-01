24 foreigners who visited Markaz admitted at hospital : Lucknow Police Commissioner

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Apr 1 (ANI): Twenty-four foreigners who came to Lucknow after participating in the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi have been admitted at Balrampur Hospital, informed Lucknow Police Commissioner on Wednesday.

"While 18 residents of Lucknow, who participated in the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi, have not returned to the city," he said.

The gatherings organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in March.

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from those who attended the event in Delhi, with 24 cases being reported from the national capital alone, apart from Telangana, the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands amongst others.

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz, Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

