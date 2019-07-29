24-hour trade shutdown being observed in Siliguri today

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): Retail, wholesale and distribution establishments in the town on Monday are observing a 24-hours trade shutdown in protest against multinational companies which they allege are affecting their business.

"Retail, wholesale traders and distributors under the banner of Eastern All Business Communities (EABC) and Siliguri Merchant Association (SMA) are observing a 24-hours trade bandh in various markets in Siliguri," the joint release by EABC and SMA said.

They are protesting against the multinational giants who are allegedly trying to take control of the retail and wholesale business in the country.

The shutdown will be observed throughout the day and trading establishments will remain closed today. (ANI)

