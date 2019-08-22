AS Chawla, ADGP, Operations, with the additional charge of Telecom and IT, has been posted as ADGP, Administration.
24 IPS officers reshuffled in Haryana

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:15 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 Indian Police Service (IPS) and two Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers with immediate effect.
Among the 24 IPS officers, PR Deo, Director General, Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), has been posted as Director General of Police (DGP), Vigilance and Security, Haryana Power Utilities.
RC Mishra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), has been made ADGP, South Range Rewari.
Shrikant Jadhav, ADGP, South Range Rewari, has been posted as ADGP, Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, and in-charge of Madhuban Complex with the additional charge of Director, FSL, Madhuban, relieving Alok Kumar Roy of the additional charge of ADGP, HPA, Madhuban.
Roy has been given the additional charge of ADGP, State Crime Branch.
AS Chawla, ADGP, Operations, with the additional charge of Telecom and IT, has been posted as ADGP, Administration.
Kuldeep Singh Sihag, ADGP, Crime-II, has been posted as ADGP, Prisons, whereas KK Rao, Inspector General of Police (IGP), RTC, Bhondsi with additional charge of IGP, Special Task Force (STF), was made Commissioner of Police (CP), Faridabad, replacing Sanjay Kumar, who has been made IGP, Hisar Range.
Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IGP, Hisar Range, is the new IG, Special Task Force. Rakesh Kumar Arya has been posted as DIG, Law and Order.
Ashwin, SP, Jind, has been given the additional charge of SP, Railways, Ambala, to replace Dheeraj Kumar, who has been posted as SP, Chief Minister's Flying Squad (CMFS), CID.
Current SP, (CMFS), CID, Smiti Chaudhary will be the Commandant, 1st Battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Ambala City.
Sulochana Kumari, DCP, East Gurugram, has been posted as SP, PTC, Sunaria with the additional charge of Commandant, 1st Women Battalion.
Rajender Kumar Meena, Commandant, 1st Battalion, HAP, Ambala City, has been posted as the Commandant, 4th Battalion, HAP, Madhuban, replacing Vinod Kumar, who was made SP, Police Headquarters, Panchkula.
Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, STF, Gurugram, has been given the additional charge of Commandant, 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Sunaria, Rohtak. Waseem Akram, Commandant, 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Sunaria, has been posted as SP, HPA, Madhuban.
Himanshu Garg, DCP, Traffic, was given additional charge of Additional CEO Mobility, GMDA. Anshu Singla, Additional SP, Rohtak, has been posted as DCP, Headquarters, Faridabad.
Nitika Gahlaut, DCP (Headquarters), Faridabad, has been posted as SP, State Vigilance Bureau. Dr Arpit Jain, ASP, Kharkhoda, Sonepat was made DCP, NIT, Faridabad.
Chander Mohan, SP, Narnaul, has been posted as DCP, East Gurugram.
Rajesh Duggal, SP, STF, Bhondsi, has been given the additional charge of Commandant, 3rd Battalion, HAP, Hisar, relieving Shiv Charan, SP, Hisar of the additional charge.
Among two HPS officers, Deepak Saharan has been posted as SP, Narnaul, while Suresh Kumar has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Faridabad. (ANI)

