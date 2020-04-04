24 Markaz event attendees test positive in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): Twenty-four out of 812 people, who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi, have tested positive for coronavirus, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

"812 tests have been conducted of those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event. Of these, 24 have tested positive for the COVID-19, while 636 tested negative and 152 results are awaited," said Sarma.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in the national capital.

Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

