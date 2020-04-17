24 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1,193

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): 24 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,193.

According to the Rajasthan Health Department, 7 cases have been reported from Tonk, 14 from Jodhpur, one from Jaipur and two from Kota.

Out of the total 1,193 cases, 93 patients have been discharged, while 17 deaths have been reported, as per the data by the state health department.

With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

