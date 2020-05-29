24 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 493

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): 24 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 493 on Thursday, said officials.

The doubling rate for COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand stands at 3.99 days in the last 7 days. The recovery percentage for COVID-19 patients is 16.02 percent in the state, the health bulletin said.

As of Thursday, the state has sent 1,068 samples for COVID-19 testing, said the Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19.

According to the daily bulletin, there are 407 active COVID-19 cases and 79 patients have recovered whereas four patients have died in the state as of May 28. (ANI)

