24 more test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; tally increases to 130

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI):Twenty-four persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday, according to the state government. With this, the total positive cases in the state increased to 130.

Earlier, the state government decided to launch a rapid testing drive to screen one million people.

"Punjab intends to launch a rapid testing drive aiming to screen one million people," said Balbir Singh Sidhu, State Health Minister.

Gearing up for this, acquisition of 10 lakh Rapid Testing Kits (RTK) has been approved by the Punjab cabinet and order for requisition of one lakh kits from Indian Council of Medical Research has been placed.

India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged (ANI)

