24 patients of Army hospital test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Twenty-four people admitted in the oncology department at Army's top hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19 after which they had to be shifted to the Base Hospital.

"24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. Results of more patients in the hospital are awaited," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand on Tuesday.

"These patients, who include serving and retired military personnel and dependents, admitted in Army Hospital (Research and Referral) all from Oncology Department have tested positive for the virus and shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt," said Colonel Anand.

He said that overall, there are a total of 98 personnel of the three services including serving, retired and dependent family members admitted in different hospitals after being tested positive for the coronavirus.

"42 defence personnel and their dependents have already been discharged after treatment," he said.

The biggest outbreak in the forces was in Mumbai where 38 people had tested positive for COVID-19 at the INS Angre naval base.

The Navy has implemented strict protocols to ensure that the pandemic does not spread to the naval warships and submarines. The Air Force has the lowest number of COVId-19 positive cases among the three forces. (ANI)

