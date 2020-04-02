24 persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi isolated on return to Madhya Pradesh

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): As many as 24 persons, who returned to Sagar and had participated in Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have been placed under isolation here.

They were admitted to the TB Hospital and their samples have been sent for tests.

Earlier, 110 people in Tamil Nadu and 43 in Andhra Pradesh who had attended the gathering have tested positive for coronavirus. Six attendees from Telangana have also died due to the deadly virus.

Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the

Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

