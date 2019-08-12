24-year-old man arrested for beheading wife

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife and dumped it in the Eluru canal here, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar, has been arrested.

"Today at 2.30 pm, the accused came to his wife Manikranthi's residence at Srinagar colony. Later, he chopped off her head and threw it into the canal," said the police.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the accused could be seen running with a sickle in one hand and the severed head in other.

A traffic head constable, who saw Kumar near the Budameru bridge with bloodstains on his shirt, alerted the police, who in turn arrested him.

"Efforts are being made to trace the weapon and the head in the canal," the police added.

The duo got married in 2015 and following marital disputes started living separately. (ANI)

