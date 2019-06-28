24-year old woman murdered in Chirag Delhi area

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): A 24-year old woman was allegedly murdered on Friday morning by a man in the Chirag Delhi area of the national capital.



"A man named Sunny murdered a lady named Pinki after entering her house on the morning of June 28. He used a sharp weapon to attack the lady on her neck. The lady was brought to AIIMS trauma centre but she succumbed to injury in hospital," DCP, South Delhi Vijay Kumar said.



"The man inflicted damage on himself also with the same weapon. He has been admitted to AIIMS for treatment. Both the persons were in an illicit affair for a long time. When the attack took place, the husband of the lady was not there in the house," he added.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

