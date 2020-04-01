240 new COVID-19 cases in India, count rises to 1,637

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,637 after 240 new cases were reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases rose to 1466 in the country, while 132 people have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment, as of 9 am.

The number of deaths due to the infection also rose to 38, while one person has migrated.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to tackle the pandemic. (ANI)