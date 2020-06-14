240 Shramik Special trains operated till date: South Central Railway

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): The South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday said that it has operated 240 Shramik Special trains till date to transport passengers and migrant workers to their homes.

"Indian Railways has been running Shramik Specials to transport migrant workers, stranded passengers like tourists, students, etc to their native states. Beginning with the first Shramik Special Train on May 10, South Central Railway has run 240 trains Shramik trains till date, to various destinations as per the request of the state," Chief SCR Chief Public Relation Officer (PRO) Rakesh said in an official statement.

Moreover, the SCR, in coordination with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and from its own resources, has made elaborate arrangements to specially prepare, pack and supply enough quantity of food and water to all the travelling migrant workers at en-route stations over the SCR.

"Till date, 960 catering services have been provided for 648 Shramik Special trains passing through South Central Railway... Till date, over 1.5 lakh meals have been served in more than 80 Shramik Special trains covering almost 16 important stations by the SCR," the PRO said.

Apart from NGOs, Railway officials and staff in their personal capacities have helped serve the passengers in the Shramik Specials in the various form of food items, the release further stated. (ANI)

