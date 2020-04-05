241 Tablighi Jamaat attendees traced in Punjab, six test positive for coronavirus

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Apri 5 (ANI): A total of 241 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been traced in Punjab and among them, six have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Samples of 180 people were collected in which 92 have tested negative and the reports 82 people are awaited.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Earlier, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a total of 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been found. (ANI)

