246 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): With 246 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 7,891.

The state Health Department said that 4,444 patients have been cured and discharged.

Nine deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state on Saturday taking the total death toll to 343.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases. (ANI)

