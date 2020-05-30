248 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 (ANI): A total of 248 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 2,781 in the state.

According to the official data, there are 1,837 active cases in the state while the death toll stood at 48.

"248 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,781, death toll 48. 1,837 are active cases," the state Health Department stated.

The data further stated that there are 15 patients who are in ICU.

With the highest spike of 7,466 more COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,65,799 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 89,987 while 71,105 people have been cured or recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,706 in the country. (ANI)

