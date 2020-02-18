248 people discharged from Army's Manesar quarantine facility

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): A total of 248 people who were quarantined and tested negative in their latest tests for coronavirus were discharged from the Indian Army facility in Manesar today.

"We want to thank the union government for helping us as a family," said a person who was under observation for two weeks at the Indian army camp in Manesar.

248 Indians, mostly students pursuing medical courses in China, were under quarantine after they were evacuated from Wuhan through a special flight on February 1 and 2.

"We were hearing some buzz that there is some problem due to a virus but we were not sure. We got it confirmed when our bookings for hotels and flights were cancelled in December. Suddenly there were massive movements of medical services and government machinery. By January we heard first death due to coronavirus and we were very scared," an MBBS student who did not wish to be named told ANI.

"When we got to know that the Indian government has reached Wuhan to rescue us, we were relaxed and waiting for the moment to reach our country safely," Sanjay, one of the persons quarantined at the Indian Army camp, told ANI.

According to Major General Rashmi Datta who was heading the medical services and treatment of these 248 Indians, everything was managed in a very short period as it was one of its kind quarantine camps.

"A medical examination centre (MEC) was established at isolation bay of IGI airport on February 1 and 2. All 250 persons were found asymptomatic and were escorted to the quarantine facility created in three days. The evacuees were divided into smaller groups right from the reception at isolation bay," Datta told ANI.

"All the persons were given three ply masks with changes to be donned at all times. Their dining rooms, linen, washrooms, bathing all were cleaned and disinfected frequently using steam, 0.5 sodium hypochlorite and SteriSol," Datta said.

More than 1,600 deaths have been reported so far in China due to the deadly coronavirus. (ANI)

