24X7 RTGS transaction facility to start from tomorrow: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) facility in the country will become operational from 12.30 am on Monday (December 14).



"RTGS facility becomes operational 24X7 from 12.30 am tomorrow. Congratulations to the teams from RBI, Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS) and the service partners who made this possible," Das tweeted.

"India will be among very few countries globally with a 24 x 7 x 365 large-value real-time payment system. This will facilitate innovations in the large value payments ecosystem and promote ease of doing business," Das has said in an earlier statement. (ANI)

