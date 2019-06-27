Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Thursday transferred 25 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and nine Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers in the state.
District Magistrates of Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Champawat, and Nainital were also transferred by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government in the state. (ANI)
25 IAS, 9 PCS officers reshuffled in Uttarakhand
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:28 IST
