25 member committee to decide Hooda's future course of action

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who attacked his party leadership over its stand on Art 370, on Monday constituted a 25-member Committee to decide his future course of action in the poll-bound state.

The 25 member committee consists of 12 sitting MLAs and 13 others including former parliamentarians and state ministers.

The MLAs, who will be the part of the committee includes, Karan Singh Dalal, Uday Bhan, Lalit Nagar, Geeta Bukkal and Raghubir Kadyan among others.

Hooda, who lashed out at the Congress high command on the issue of Article 370, on Monday told ANI that a meeting of the committee will be called by a convener soon. "I will do what the committee will ask of me. If it asks me to leave politics, I can do that too." Hooda had said. (ANI)

