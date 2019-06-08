25 MLAs take oath as ministers in Jagan's Cabinet

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Twenty-five legislators were sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday, nine days after he took over as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers including at a simple function at the state secretariat in Velagapudi here. Chief Minister Reddy was also present at the event.

The MLAs sworn in as ministers are Dharmana Krishna das, Botsa Satyanarayana , Pamula Pushpa Srivani , Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao , Kurasala Kannababu , Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose , Pinipe Viswaroop , Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) , Cherakuvada Sriranganatha Raju , Taneti Vanita , Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani), Perni Venkatramaiah (Perni Nani) , Velampalli Srinivas Rao , Mekathoti Sucharita , Mopidevi Venkata Ramana , Balineni Srinivas Reddy , Adimulapu Suresh , Poboyina Anil Kumar , Mekapati Gowtham Reddy , Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, K Narayana Swami , Buggana Rajendra Nath , Gunnuru Jayaram, Amzad Basha Shaik Bepari , Malagundla Sankar Narayana

Only two ministers, Mekapati Gowtham Reddy and Adimulapu Suresh took the oath in English.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday held a meeting of YSRC legislative party. During the meeting, he announced that 25 ministers will take charge on Saturday.

He also announced that his cabinet will comprise five deputy Chief Ministers from five different communities -- SC, ST, OBC, Minority and Kapu.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the YSRCP chief took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation. (ANI)

