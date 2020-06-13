25 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, state count at 3,718

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 13 (ANI): Twenty-five new coronavirus cases were recorded in Assam on Saturday, pushing the total count to 3,718, the state health department said.

According to the data, the total COVID-19 cases include 1,584 recoveries, eight deaths and 2,123 active cases.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Hojai district has the highest number of cases while over 1,73,493 people have returned to Assam during the lockdown.

"Hojai district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Assam, while Dhubri and Nagaon districts stand at second and third places, respectively. As many as 1,73,493 people returned to Assam and 20,156 people left the state during the lockdown," Sarma said.

The minister also said that as COVID-19 positive cases are increasing in Guwahati, the state health department has decided to conduct 50,000 tests in the city from next week.

"The tests will be carried out at 12 different locations from next week. If a large number of people is found COVID-19 positive, lockdown may be imposed in Guwahati. I request the citizens of Guwahati to be prepared for another lockdown if the number (of cases) increases after 50,000 tests," Sarma said.

According to official data, Guwahati has registered 172 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)

