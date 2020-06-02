25 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, count reaches 1,830

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): With 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Asia's most populated slum area -- Dharavi -- on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the area has reached 1,830.

"25 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. The total number of positive cases in the area rises to 1,830," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As of Tuesday, Dharavi has recorded 71 deaths, added BMC.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, Maharashtra has reported 70,013 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases out of which 37,543 cases are active. (ANI)

