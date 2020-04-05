25 new COVID-19 cases registered in Rajasthan, state tally at 204

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 5 (ANI): 25 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan today taking the total number of cases in the state to 204.

"The patients included 12 Tablighi Jamaatis, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 204," Rajasthan Health Department stated.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

