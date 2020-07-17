25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], July 17 (ANI): Chandigarh on Friday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, according to the health department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory now stands at 660, including 169 active cases.

Till date, 480 patients have been cured, while the death toll is presently at 11, the health department said.

With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths, India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the ministry. (ANI)

