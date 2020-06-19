25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): Twenty five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the total count of cases in the State to 2127.

According to official figures from the Uttarakhand State Control Room, the number of active cases in the state is 663, while 1423 patients have been cured and discharged.

A total of 26 people have succumbed to the infectious virus.

The report for new cases is till 2 pm on Friday. (ANI)

