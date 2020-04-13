25 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 270.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said that all twenty-five cases were reported from the Kashmir Division.

Of the total COVID19 positive cases in the Union Territory, so far 16 have recovered while four have succumbed to the virus.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

