25 pc of India's high risk population witnessed 85 pc of COVID-19 linked deaths, needs attention: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Even as India's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 62.09 per cent, there is about 25 per cent of country's population above the age group of 45 has witnessed at least 85 per cent of coronavirus linked deaths, since the beginning of the virus pandemic, stated the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

It further stated that about 10 pc of India's population (more than 60 years of age) accounts for 53 per cent of COVID-19 linked deaths in the country.

"The crux is that at least 25 per cent of country's population falling under the age group of 45 years and above has seen 85 per cent of COVID related deaths. This high-risk population group needs special attention by central and state governments," said Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty at the Union Health Ministry during a media briefing on COVID-19.

People, who are between 60 to 74 years of age, constitute 8 per cent of India's total population. However, they show 39 per cent COVID-19 related deaths and people who are more than 75 years of age constitute 2 per cent of India's population but they show 14 per cent of COVID related deaths.

"People below 14 years of age constitute about 35 per cent of India population. This group has faced about 1 per cent of India's COVID-19 linked deaths," Bhushan said.

About 18 per cent of population, falling under 15-29 years of age has faced 3 per cent of COVID-19 linked deaths, he said.

According to the Health Ministry, people within the age group of 30-44 years, constitute 22 per cent of India's population. They have witnessed 11 per cent of India's COVID-19 deaths. And, people within the 45-55 years of age group, constitute 15 per cent of India's population and they have witnessed 32 per cent COVID-19 linked deaths.

In a significant achievement, the number of recovered cases has overshot the number of COVID-19 active cases by 2,06,588. The number of recovered cases is 1.75 times (almost twice) the number of active cases.

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,547 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recoveries among COVID-19 patients to 4,76,377 as of 9 July. This is a result of focussed attention on effective surveillance through house-to-house contact tracing, early detection, and isolation as well as timely and effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases," stated the Health Ministry adding that presently there are 2,69,789 active covid cases and all are under active medical supervision.

India has 195.5 cases per million population which is amongst the lowest in the world. Deaths per million population in India are 15.31 which translates to a fatality rate of 2.75 per cent. Whereas, the global deaths per million population stand at 68.7, informed the Central government. (ANI)

