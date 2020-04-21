25 Ruby Hall Clinic staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Twenty-Five hospital staff members including 19 nurses, three clinical assistants and three support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the clinic.

In a statement, Bhote has clarified that all the staff members who have been tested positive are asymptomatic and stable. Not a single patient has got infected, he added.

Ruby Hall Clinic is screening every patient, visitor and staff, said Bhote.

"Acting with speed, scale and a clear-minded determination, the hospital is screening every patient, visitor and staff alike since the past one month and has taken a proactive approach in the time of crisis," said Bhote in a statement.

"It began with one odd case of a staff coming from the red-zoned Kasarwadi area which prompted us to immediately swing into action. Our goal became to maximise the detection of both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. At present after screening nearly 1000 staff members we have 25 positive cases at the hospital, all of whom are asymptomatic and absolutely stable," he added.

Bhote has asserted that so far not a single person has gone on any breathing support system let alone a ventilator."This highlights that the virus lurks at large amidst us -- even without obvious visible symptoms. These cases have now been isolated from potential contacts to further break the chain of spread, he added.

"Our collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach has ensured that not a single patient has gotten infected. At the moment, 19 nurses, three support staff and three clinical assistants have been quarantined in an isolation facility as a precautionary measure and all their primary contacts have been traced and tested." said Bhote.

"As a precautionary measure, we have also dedicated an entire building within the hospital only for potential COVID-19 cases. As always, Ruby Hall Clinic continues to maintain the highest standards for effective infection control at every turn -- be it rigorous disinfecting, the stringent use of PPEs and proactive screening," he added.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 4,666 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)