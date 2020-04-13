25 staff members of Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): As many as 25 staff members of Mumbai's Bhatia hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by the hospital authorities, "25 staff members of the Bhatia hospital have been found COVID-19 positive. They are all being treated at ICU of the hospital itself. All are stable and doing good."

"The test reports of the close contacts of these staff members are negative. However, the high-risk contacts of these patients have been put under quarantine and the low-risk contacts have been told to be under home quarantine," the statement read.

The hospital authorities further said that to contain the spread of coronavirus, other patients have been shifted to other hospitals. "Besides, those on the path to recovery were discharged on Thursday and sent home to ensure their safety," they added.

Around 150 more staff members have also been tested on Friday, of which 110 test reports came negative and 11 were confirmed COVID-19 positive, the statement read. (ANI)

