25-year old man arrested for molesting two minor girls in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting two minor girls in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Thursday, said Delhi police.

The arrested man has been identified as Deepak.

According to the mother of the two girls, her daughters were molested when the family had come to attend a birthday party at their aunt's place.



After the party, the girls (aged six and five years) were found missing.

Upon search, they were found inside the jhuggi of the accused.

The complainant (the mother) alleged that Deepak had molested the girls.

A case under sections 342, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10/12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Police Station in Uttam Nagar, informed the police officials. (ANI)

