25-year-old man stabbed to death over quarrel in Delhi, all accused apprehended

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended four accused of stabbing a 25-year-old man in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, over a quarrel.

According to the Malviya Nagar Police, on August 11 they received a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a person near Gate no 3, Begumpur, in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Investigating Officer (IO) reached AIIMS hospital where the accused was reportedly rushed by relatives. Later the AIIMS Trauma department apprised the police about the passing away of victim Mayank Panwar (25) who was the son of late Kuldeep Panwar and was a resident of Shahpur Jat in Delhi.

After an initial police inquiry, it was revealed that on August 11 at about midnight, the victim along with his friend namely Vikas was drinking with the deceased Mayank at Quila, Begumpur, Malviya Nagar.



As police informed, "Suddenly four to five persons came and had arguments with Mayank. After that, all the alleged went away and further came and pelted stones at the complainant and his deceased friend. Thereafter the complainant and Mayank fled from the spot and the alleged started chasing the deceased. The complainant moved towards the market area whereas the deceased Mayank ran towards Gate no 03. The alleged persons overpowered the deceased and stabbed him multiple times."

A case has been registered under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Malviya Nagar Police station. Later, police initiated an investigation into the case.

During the course of the investigation, the team of police worked discovered and examined the CCTV footage, therein the assailants were seen quarrelling and stabbing the deceased on the road. "After analysis of the CCTV footage, the team developed the photographs of the assailants and showed them to the local residents and secret informers. With the help of photographs developed from the CCTV footage and local intelligence, the alleged persons were identified as Manish, Rahul Bihari, Ashish Tanwari and Suraj, who are all residents of Delhi," informed the police to ANI.

Further, after consistent efforts of the Delhi Police, all the four accused were apprehended from different locations as they were on run.

After the initial interrogation of the apprehended accused, police revealed that while drinking at the Kila, the victim and accused were involved in a small quarrel along with the use of foul language over urination on the wall. "The victim Mayank Panwar was objected by the mother of the accused Manish, Mayank was present with his friend Vikas Panwar. On this deceased Mayank Panwar abused her, and later Manish also abused him. On this deceased Mayank slapped the accused Manish. Manish called his friend for help. His friends started pelting them. Vikas Panwar fled towards the market and Mayank fled towards the park. Manish and his friend overpowered the deceased at gate no. 3 of the park and caught hold of him. After that Manish stabbed him multiple times in his stomach. Manish and his friend fled away from the spot," explained Malviya Nagar Police. (ANI)

