25-year-old metro worker dies after 100 tonnes U-girder fell on him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A 25-year-old metro worker was crushed to death after a 100 tonnes U-girder fell on him during construction work of Metro Line 2A in Kandivali area on Friday.

The accident took place around 3 am near the Samta Nagar police station.

The trailer carrying a U-girder separated from the puller after a rock jointing pin broke following which the girder fell on the escorting warning vehicle.

The deceased, Arshad Sheikh, was an employee of J Kumar, the appointed civil contractor to carry out the construction work.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials said this kind of haphazard work would not be tolerated and has ensured the victim's family will be compensated.

"The tragic incident is unfortunate and unforgivable. There will surely be an inquiry and if found guilty after it, all those responsible for the incident will be punished. We will make sure the contractor provides monetary compensation to the family of the deceased," said Dilip Kawathkar, spokesperson, MMRDA. (ANI)

