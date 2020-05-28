250 AP govt employees stranded in Hyderabad, return to Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): 250 Andhra Pradesh secretariat employees who were stuck in Hyderabad for 65 days since the lockdown began, have returned to Amaravati today.

With the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, government offices are being opened.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney wrote a letter to Telangana government to allow the Andhra Pradesh government employees stranded at Hyderabad, to come back to Amaravati.

The Telangana government accepted the request. Accordingly, 250 employees started this morning from Hyderabad in 10 buses.

The Andhra Pradesh government made arrangements for conducting corona tests for these employees at the CK convention hall at Mangalagiri.

After the tests, the employees were sent to the state secretariat. In case anybody had symptoms of fever, cold and cough then such persons were ordered to be home quarantined. (ANI)

