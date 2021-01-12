2,500 samples sent for avian influenza test in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Around 2,500 samples, including 20 dead wild birds, have been sent to a lab for a bird flu test in Jharkhand on Tuesday, State Animal Husbandry Department director Nancy Sahay informed.

Sahay said that no death of poultry birds has been reported in the state so far. Moreover, Rapid Response Teams have been formed which are monitoring the situation across the state.

"Animal Husbandry department is taking all the necessary steps. Rapid Response Teams across the state have been formed which are monitoring the situation around the clock. Besides, special teams for poultry farms have also been put into action. All other required arrangements have been put into ready to active mode", said Sahai.

Meanwhile, panic gripped a Jharkhand village after a large number of mynas, crows and herons were found dead in Shikaripara of Dumka district.

Samples have been collected and sent for examination, the official said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand confirmed fresh cases of bird flu as samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun tested positive for the virus, the number of states which have confirmed avian influenza in the country has shot up to 11 today.

Bird flu has also been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

An alert has been issued in Uttarakhand following the confirmation of bird flu and the concerned authorities have been directed to take all precautions and steps for prevention of the virus. "Surveillance should be carried out strictly to check the spread," the government told officials.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Animal Husbandry Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said, "The state government has issued an alert in the state following the confirmation of bird flu in Uttarakhand."



"Samples of crows found dead were sent to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Bhopal. We got a confirmation today that samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun have been tested positive for avian influenza," the secretary added.

Officials have been instructed to keep a close watch on the migratory birds and poultry farms.

The Animal Husbandry Department of the state also has issued a notification to all the District Magistrates in the state to take necessary steps.

Amid the scare of bird flu, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) public health inspectors have requested restaurants not to sell roasted chicken.

At a meeting with senior officers of the municipal corporation over bird flu, NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash announced that they will form monitoring committees in livestock markets to prevent bird flu.

He said, "We will form monitoring committees in all six zones in North Delhi and also set up monitoring committees in livestock markets."

Mayor further said that "We are going to instruct ward public health inspectors to visit restaurants selling roasted chicken and request them not to sell it until the problem of bird flu is over in Delhi."

As the bird flu cases were detected across ten states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease.

Prime Minister Modi also asked all states to remain on alert to control the spread of the disease.

"Poultry farms, zoos, water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu," said Prime Minister Modi yesterday while interacting with the chief ministers of all the states ahead of the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme. (ANI)

