251 COVID-19 cases in Haryana so far

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 20 (ANI): A total of 251 COVID-19 cases including 14 Italian nationals have been reported in Haryana so far, state's Health Department said on Monday.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the Health Department, out of the total, 141 patients have been discharged and two deaths have been reported in the State.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases on Monday rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 559. (ANI)

