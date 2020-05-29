251 more test COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 28 (ANI): As many as 251 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total count to 8,067.

"Till 8.30 pm on Thursday, 251 more people in Rajasthan have tested positive of coronavirus. Of 251 cases, Ajmer reported 6 cases, Bharatpur 12, Bhilwara one, and Bikaner 7," said a statement issued by the Health Department.

According to the statement, Bundi has reported one case today, Churu 5, Dausa 4, Dungarpur one, Hanumangarh 3, Jaipur 7, Kota 9, Nagaur 9 and Sawai Madhopur one.

The maximum number of cases today was reported from Jhalawar 69, Jodhpur 64, Pali 32 and Sikar 10. "One case has been reported from outside the State," added the statement.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

