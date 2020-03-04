2,575 rape cases registered in Chhattisgarh in last one year, govt data shows

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): As many as 2,575 rape cases were registered in Chhattisgarh in the last one year, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told the state assembly on Wednesday.

The highest number of rape cases were registered in Raipur which amounted to 301 rape cases.

A total of 196 rape cases were registered in Raigarh, 144 in Bilaspur, 139 in Surguja, 132 in Surajpur, 123 in Jashpur, 123 in Baloda Bazar, 115 in Bastar, 115 in Koriya, 112 in Balrampur and 102 rape cases were registered in Korba district in last one year between January 1, 2019, and January 31, 2020.

A total of 17,009 cases of rape, dacoity, theft, murder, and loot were registered in Chhattisgarh during this period. 984 cases of murder were registered in the state.

The minister gave this information in a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal. (ANI)

