25,782 long term visas granted to minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pak in 5 years

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that 26,786 long term visas (LTV) were granted to foreigners including 25,782 to the people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in last five years.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha to questions regarding visas given to minorities from neighbouring countries, Rai said that LTV has been granted to 26,786 such foreigners from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2019, after their arrival in India.

"Of these, 25,782 persons were from the minority communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, who were given LTV during the same period after their arrival in India. There is no specific provision for grant of such LTV to minorities from Sri Lanka," he said.

Rai also said the House that the government has extended various facilities to such persons living in India on LTV.

"These include the grant of LTV for a period of 5 years at a time, allowing children of such LTV holders to take admission in schools, colleges, universities, technical/professional institutions, etc., without any specific permission from the State Government/UT Administration, permitting them to engage in employment in the private sector, purchase of dwelling unit and accommodation for carrying out self- employment, re-entry (Return Visa) to go to their native country/third country, allowing free movements within the State/UT, reduction of penalty on non-extension of LTV on time, opening of bank accounts, issuance of Driving License, PAN card, and Aadhaar number, etc," he said.

The minister also said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 facilitates the grant of citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, who have entered India on or before 31.12.2014 and who have been exempted by the Central Government by or under Clause (c) of Sub-Section (2) of Section 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 or from the application of provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 or any rule/order made there-under. (ANI)





