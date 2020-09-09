2,579 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Tuesday

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 9 (ANI): As many as 2,579 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,30,823 in the state.

The total number of cases includes 99,073 recoveries, 378 deaths, and 31,369 active cases, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

India's COVID-19 count went to 42,80,423 after the report of 75,809 new cases. (ANI)

