259 out of 386 coronavirus positive cases from Markaz Nizamuddin : Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Out of the total 386 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in national capital, 259 are from Markaz Nizamuddin, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

He informed that Delhi is facing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and requires 50,000 kits on an urgent basis.

"Till now, there are 386 Coronavirus positive patients including 259 from Markaz Nizamuddin. We have only 7000-8000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits left in our stock which will last 2-3 days. We have demanded 50,000 PPE kits on an urgent basis," Jain told media reporters here.

In the last two days, 600 people linked to Markaz Nizamuddin have been quarantined in Delhi and efforts are underway to trace all their contacts, he said.

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare's latest bulletin, there 2902 positive COVID-19 cases in India, including 2650 active cases, 184 cured and discharged and 83 deaths. (ANI)

