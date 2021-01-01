25th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala to begin from Feb 10

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): The 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will start from February 10, 2021, informed Kerala Minister for Culture and Law AK Balan on Friday.

The film festival will be conducted in four different regions - Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Palakkad and Talassery in compliance with strict COVID-19 protocols, the Minister said.

The inauguration ceremony will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram on February 10, 2021, while the closing ceremony will take place at Palakkad. The festival is scheduled to conduct from February 10 to 14 in Thiruvananthapuram, February 17 to 21 in Kochi, February 23 to 27 in Thalassery and March 1 to 5 in Palakkad.

The festival will be held in theaters of each region and admission to each theater is limited to 200 people. This time the festival is being organised in different places in the backdrop of COVID-19. Thiruvananthapuram will continue to be the permanent venue of the IFFK.

"There will be no public events or crowded cultural events as part of the festival. The opening and closing ceremonies will be attended by a maximum of 200 people. Meet with the Director, Press Meet, Master Class and the presence of foreign guests will be available online. Unlike the previous years, no foreign delegates or guests will attend the fair directly," the Minister said.



The competition will feature international cinema, world cinema, Malayalam cinema and Indian cinema.

Last year, the delegate fee was Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 for students. But considering the COVID-19 situation, the delegate fee has been reduced to Rs 750 and Rs 400 for students. "Delegates must do their registration at the festival, which is organised in their home region," he said.

Admission to theatres will be entirely on the basis of reservation. Admission will be allowed only after thermal scanning. Moreover, seats in theatres will only be provided by strictly maintaining social distance.

Chalachithra Academy in collaboration with the Department of Health will make arrangements for antigen testing before purchasing a delegate pass at all the venues. Passes will also be issued to those who present a COVID negative certificate -- tested 48 hours before the start of the fair. Delegate pass will be issued only to those who will be tested negative, said the Minister.

The 25th edition of the IFFK was scheduled to conduct in December 2020, however, it was postponed considering the COVID-19 situation of the state. (ANI)

