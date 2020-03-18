26 died in Assam detention centers in last 3 years , says Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affair, Nityanand Rai informed that 26 detenues have died in detention centers, due to illness, during the last three years in Assam.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the number of individuals who died in detention centres in Assam in last three years, Rai said, "As per the information provided by the government of Assam, 799 detenues are held in detention centers in Assam as on February 27, 2020. Out of which 95 have 3 years or more in detention. 26 detenues have died during detention period due to illness during last three years."

"In 2017--six, 2018--nine, 2019--ten and 2020--one person died," he said. (ANI)

