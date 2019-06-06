Representative Image
26 IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:26 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday issued orders for the transfer of 26 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers.
According to recent orders, P. Venkatarami Reddy, Principal PTC, Anantapuramu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General, Kurnool Range in place of D. Nagendra Kumar.
Kumar, on the other hand, is now posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada.
A.S. Khan, DIG, Coastal Security has been transferred and posted as DIG, Eluru Range in place of Dr. C.M. Trivikrama Varma, who will now serve as DIG, SCRB, CID in the existing vacancy.
DIG (L&O and Co-ordination) G. Srinivas has been transferred and posted as Principal PTC, Anantapuramu, while R.N. Ammi Reddy, Superintendent of Police, CID, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam.
B. Raja Kumari, DCP (Crimes), Vijayawada City has been named Superintendent of Police, Vizianagaram in place of A.R. Damodar (SP (NC)).
Adnan Nayeem Asmi has been posted as Superintendent of Police, East Godavari replacing Vishal Gunni.
Others transferred and given new responsibilities include M. Ravindranath Babu, R. Jaya Lakshmi, P.H.D. Ramakrishna, IPS (SPS:2006), Ch.Vijaya Rao, Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu, Vikrant Patil, B. Satya Yesu Babu, G.V. G. Ashok Kumar, Vijaya Rao, Vikrant Patil, Udaya Bhaskar Billa, Koya Praveen, Vishal Gunni among others.
Many other IPS officers posted in the state were also relieved of their existing charge and were given new responsibilities in the latest reshuffle.
The rejig comes days after the formation of a new government in the state. Succeeding the TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as Chief Minister on May 30.
Mauling the TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Jagan-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.
Likewise, in the Lok Sabha elections, Jagan's party bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to TDP. (ANI)

