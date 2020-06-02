26 more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, state count rises to 661

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Twenty-six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand taking the total number of cases in the state to 661, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni on Monday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

