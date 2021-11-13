26 Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Twenty-six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the Maharashtra Police in the Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil in Gadchiroli district, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said.

C-60 unit of the anti-Naxal operation of Gadchiroli Police has killed 26 Naxalites in an encounter in Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil on Saturday, police said.

"Police had received secret information that there was a camp of Naxalites in the Gyarapatti-Kodagul forest of Korchi, on the basis of this, the C-60 unit of Gadchiroli Police started the search operation in Gyarapatti-Kodagul forest from 6 am on Saturday morning," said Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal told ANI.

The bodies of 26 Naxalites have been recovered, whose identification is on, he added.

Along with the 26 bodies, the police recovered a large amount of Naxal literature and weapons, the police added.

Four jawans of the C-60 unit were injured in the encounter that lasted for about eight hours.

The jawans had been airlifted to Nagpur and are undergoing treatment at Orange City Hospital in Nagpur. (ANI)