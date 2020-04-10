26 new cases of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 (ANI): Twenty-six new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday in Rajasthan taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 489.

According to Rajasthan Health Department data the total samples received in the state are 19,107, including 1082 evacuees samples. There are 489 positive cases of coronavirus till now. The samples found negative are 17851 and those under process are 767.

As per the state Health Department, 26 people were found positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Out of them, 12 are in Banswara, eight in Jaisalmer, three in Jhalawar, one each in Kota, Alwar, and Bharatpur.

The Health Department further stated that the positive case of Bharatpur is a contact of a positive case from Tablighi Jamaat. (ANI)