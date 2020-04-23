26 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally 945

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): With 26 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Wednesday, the district tally has climbed to 945, including 53 deaths.

"As many as 26 people have detected positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of cases in the district to 945, including 53 deaths," said Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer.

Meanwhile, 44 COVID-19 patients, including 22 police personnel, have been discharged from Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal after being cured of the disease.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 20,471 on Wednesday, with Maharashtra continuing to be the worst-hit state. Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged and 652 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

