26 people die due to COVID-19 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Twenty-six people died of the coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday while 475 others tested positive for COVID-19, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra has risen to 9,532 in the State.

With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31, 87, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

