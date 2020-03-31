26 people from Uttarakhand participated in Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): As many as 26 people from Uttarakhand were present at the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin, said DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar.

"The gathering gathered at Nizamuddin in Delhi also included 26 people from Uttarakhand, mostly people from the districts of Haridwar and Dehradun. The police have verified them and they are still in Delhi. They will return back after completing quarantine period," Kumar told ANI here.

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, Kumar said that about 8,000 police personnel have been engaged to deal with the situation, 106 cases have been registered.

As many as 2,300 people have been arrested and 2,211 vehicles seized.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police said that search for 157 people of the state, who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event is on.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

"Around 1033 people have been evacuated so far -- 334 of them have been sent to the hospital and 700 sent to quarantine centre. Total, 24 positive cases have been found," he had said. (ANI)

